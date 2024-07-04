Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.66 and its 200 day moving average is $467.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $507.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.