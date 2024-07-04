Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Up 1.1%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.68. Approximately 5,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The stock has a market cap of C$134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Senior Officer Lance Garner Follett sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.71, for a total transaction of C$34,263.51. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

