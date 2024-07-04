Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 2,145,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

