Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.56.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $284.88. 656,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,308. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

