Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 997,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

