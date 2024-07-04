Wealthstar Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.77. The company had a trading volume of 262,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,295. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $333.65 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

