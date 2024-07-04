Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 252600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 28.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

