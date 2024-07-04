Wealth Management Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,038.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 2,056,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

