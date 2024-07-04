Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

