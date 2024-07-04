W. R. Berkley’s (WRB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.44.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

