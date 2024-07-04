Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $87.47 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.47 million and $6.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,393.08 or 1.00060274 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069885 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

