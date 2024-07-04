Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $81.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

