Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $59.30 Average PT from Analysts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vital Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.23. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

