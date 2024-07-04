Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading 16.1% Higher

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57. 6,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 4,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Viridien Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $427.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.90.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

