Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,713,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 656,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 254,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,843,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.