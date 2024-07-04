Veery Capital LLC Purchases 308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,026. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

