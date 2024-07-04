Veery Capital LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $249.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,005. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.87 and its 200-day moving average is $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.