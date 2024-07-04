Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Kaye Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 82,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

