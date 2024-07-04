Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Increased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day moving average is $247.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

