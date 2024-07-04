Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. 1,570,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,138. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

