Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VUG traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.77. 616,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $382.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

