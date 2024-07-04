Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 7,160,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,320. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.