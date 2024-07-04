Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $265.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.83. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $292.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

