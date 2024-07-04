Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 509 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,852. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.94. The stock had a trading volume of 893,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

