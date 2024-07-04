Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 498 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 54,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 319,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. 2,811,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

