Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %

OSK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.