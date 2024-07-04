Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,357 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 209,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,498. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

