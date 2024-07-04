Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,916.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,775.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3,632.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

