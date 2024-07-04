Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $137,000 Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 194,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

