Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $788.85. The stock had a trading volume of 250,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $780.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

