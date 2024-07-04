Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 86,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 839,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

