Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,405,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,282,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

