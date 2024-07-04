USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.74.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Trading Halts Explained
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.