Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $1.90. Urban One shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 145,096 shares trading hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

