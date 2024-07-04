Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $242.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Universal Display stock opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average is $177.22. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

