Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $199.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.1 %

OLED stock opened at $217.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.22. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

