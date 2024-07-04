Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.77 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.94 or 0.00013808 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.77 billion and $236.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00118602 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.25205641 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1058 active market(s) with $235,387,332.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

