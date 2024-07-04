Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 2,045 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,390,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

