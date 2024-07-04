Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 19,462,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,098,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

