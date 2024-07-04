UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $2.16

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. UMA has a total market capitalization of $176.40 million and approximately $28.43 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,042,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,719,838 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

