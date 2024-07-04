Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.68

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.68 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 13441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.05).

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.