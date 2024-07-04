TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Up 2.2%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

TT Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

