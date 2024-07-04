Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $863,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

DHI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.95. 1,616,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

