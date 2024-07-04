Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $326,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

