Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.91. 815,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,563. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.