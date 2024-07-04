Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,164. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

