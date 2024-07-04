Truist Financial Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $125.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.22.

NYSE SHAK opened at $85.90 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 156.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $16,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

