Truist Financial Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $88.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.31.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.76 million. Insmed's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

