Traxx (TRAXX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $152,757.79

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Traxx token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $167,599.11 and approximately $152,757.79 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.

The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.

Traxx Token Trading

