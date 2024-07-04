Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 649,181 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,181 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 1.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 2,796,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,873. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

